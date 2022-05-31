Classified AdsNational Donut Day, Friday June 3rd National Donut Day, Friday June 3rd May 31, 2022 FRIDAY, JUNE 3RD IS NATIONAL DONUT DAY AT HFTDONUTS 1 free donut per customer! Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Instant Pot, $100 May 31, 2022 Three-quart Instant Pot. Used once and not for me. Paid $125 plus tax. Asking $100.0O OBO. George George at 613.220.5648 Gardening help wanted May 31, 2022 Required immediately, someone to do garden work, some heavy, moving soil etc. One or two five-hour days $20/hr. Could lead... WANTED: Person to remove recliner/sofa May 29, 2022 Wanted: someone with strength, equipment and know-how to remove old recliner/sofa (can be disassembled). Please call 613-355-5552. FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest National Donut Day, Friday June 3rd May 31, 2022 Frances Larocque — obituary May 31, 2022 Instant Pot, $100 May 31, 2022 It’s Accessibility Awareness Week in Mississippi Mills! May 31, 2022 Gardening help wanted May 31, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz — May 28 2022 May 28, 2022 From the Archives Jubilee: a John Dunn story Tim Hortons 2013 Smile Cookie Campaign raises $2,674 Enjoying a low-carb, low-impact Vacation Gardening in Almonte & Carleton Place: Battle of the Berms Nurture v. nature: managing the MIssissippi Important changes to waste collection and routes on June 1 Archives Lanark receives Caldwell donation