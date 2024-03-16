Nature Talk – ‘Canadian World Heritage Sites,” March 21

The next meeting of the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists will feature a talk given by Lynn Holden, describing her visits to all 20 World Heritage Sites in Canada. Meetings are held at the Almonte United Church at 106 Elgin Street in Almonte. Meetings begin at 7 pm, with doors open and refreshments available starting at 6:30 pm. Masks are optional. Lynn will be joining us on the large screen via Zoom.

World Heritage Sites are designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). There are currently 1,154 sites across 167 countries that have been recognized and protected due to their cultural, historical or scientific significance. Lynn Holden began her unique quest to visit and photograph all the sites in Canada in 1982, and then wrote a book about it.

The Nature Talks series is one of the benefits of MVFN membership. There is an admission fee of $5 for non-members. New members are always welcome. The MVFN membership year extends from April 1 to March 31 of the following calendar year. To join (or renew) your membership, please go to our website, mvfn.ca, and click on the JOIN ONLINE section to complete the membership form.