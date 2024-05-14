Nature Talk – Wild Turkeys of Ontario, May 16

The next meeting of the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists will feature an in-person talk given by Dr. Jeff Bowman, speaking about Ontario’s ubiquitous wild turkeys. Meetings are held at the Almonte United Church at 106 Elgin Street in Almonte. Meetings begin at 7 pm, with doors open and refreshments available starting at 6:30 pm. Masks are optional.

Jeff will discuss methods for conducting field studies, present some results of these studies and provide updated information on wild turkeys. Dr. Bowman is a Senior Research Scientist with the Wildlife Research and Monitoring Section of the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and also an Adjunct Professor in the Environmental and Life sciences Graduate Program at Trent University.

The Nature Talks series is one of the benefits of MVFN membership. There is an admission fee of $5 for non-members. New members are always welcome. The MVFN membership year extends from April 1 to March 31 of the following calendar year. To join (or renew) your membership, please go to our website, mvfn.ca, and click on the JOIN ONLINE section to complete the membership form.

This is the final Nature Talk in this “Nature Near and Far” series. Nature Talks will resume in September, with a new theme.