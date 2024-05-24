Needed: Male singer for recordings

I’m a local songwriter (but terrible singer!) looking to hire an advanced level male singer to record original songs. You will be compensated for your time and effort either by monetary payment and/or free use of my recording facilities to record your own material, either your originals or covers.

The genres vary, but to get a general idea of my overall style, copy and paste these links to a couple of my songs currently on my You Tube channel: https://youtu.be/X76KqylUfL8 and https://youtu.be/Wa53zwaws54

Note that those are not the songs that you would be singing. If you are interested, I will send you direct links to unlisted samples of the songs that I want recorded.

I will need to hear samples of your voice even if they are just recorded on your phone. Please note that it’s not so much who has the “best” voice, but rather who has the right voice for the songs. The abilities to project feel and to effectively interpret an original song that you haven’t heard before are very important.

I have a very high-quality home studio. For example the vocal mic, which is an AKG C214, is excellent.

If you are interested, please contact me at rtn7491@gmail.com I look forward to hearing from you.