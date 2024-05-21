Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Neighborhood Yard Sale, May 25

Neighborhood Yard Sale On Spring Street between Gale...

The Hub’s Razzamatazz, 50 Years of Fabulous Fashions a stunning success.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the...

Be a Home Hospice North Lanark Hero!

Wondering what happened to our Spring Auction...
The BillboardNeighborhood Yard Sale, May 25

Neighborhood Yard Sale, May 25


Neighborhood Yard Sale

On Spring Street between Gale and Johanna

Saturday May 25th

Starts at 8am.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone