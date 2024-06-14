Neil Adams — obituary

Adams, Neil

(Long-time Employee of Mitel)

Passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side at the Almonte General Hospital on June 12, 2024.

Neil

Of Almonte, Ontario, in his 71st year.

Beloved husband to Mary Ellen (nee Lind). Survived by his brothers-in-law Dennis (Irene) and David (Fran). Proud Uncle of many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Predeceased by his sister Susan Crouse and his parents Walter and Emily (nee Bishop).

Many thanks to the staff from the Almonte General Hospital, especially Tracy Ryan for their care and support.

Donations in memory of Neil may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. K0A 1A0)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com