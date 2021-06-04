Local Resident Cliff Bennett’s Written Memories Raise Money for his Favourite Cause.

Cliff Bennett, a lifelong resident of the Almonte and Carleton Place area, has written a collection of his memories called That’s Me In Here. Over the past 89 years, he has been active in countless local and provincial committees and groups such as Scouts Canada, the Carleton Place canoe club, Ontario Heritage, Almonte curling and lawn bowling clubs, politics, and the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists to name a few. Accountings of these involvements, as well as memories of growing up in Carleton Place and world travels, are found in his book.

Cliff is taking his accomplishment one step further by deciding to sell the book for $25, plus shipping, and donate all the profits to The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists’ Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary Fund that is awarded to local high school graduates who are going on to careers in nature-related programmes in university or college.

People interested in purchasing That’s Me In Here can do so by contacting Cliff Bennett at bennettcliff1772@gmail.com.