I’d like to thank The Millstone for permitting me to post here. This paper has been instrumental in helping me integrate into Almonte. I found an apartmental rental and car all in one post…now, all I need is a house!
SO, I wanted to leverage my good luck and reach out to post my dream house and see where it goes. I want something unique and specifically suited to me.
My ideal house is small (1/2 bedroom), well maintained and clean, with a strong nature element, located within the main community. My three favourite parts of Almonte are the Beach/Fairgrounds, the Recreational Trail and Gemmill Park, areas where I spend much of my free time.
I have a great local agent (Joanne Beaton) and I am prepared to pay top dollar for what I want, but not overpay. I am not interested in engaging in bidding wars in the context of the economic and social crisis we are in; the two elements are irreconcilable for me.
That said, I want to move my life ahead and I am drawn to the water features that define your cool town. I would love, and be proud, to make this community home permanently.
So if by chance this resonates with you in any particular way, I’d love to hear from you!