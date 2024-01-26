New yoga classes at Almonte Old Town Hall with Lisa Kmiel

The following new Yoga classes are being offered in Almonte.

Two styles to choose from:

Gentle Mat Yoga with Balance – 9:30 am to 10:30 am

These classes guide you through movement that develops strength, flexibility, and balance as well as develop the connection between, body, mind & breath. Deepen your understanding of the postures & basic alignment in the body, breathing, and relaxation techniques.

Chair Yoga for Balance and Strength – 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

This class will incorporate traditional postures both seated and standing, as well as a focus on improving our balance. Classes end with meditative relaxation. Suitable for people wanting the full benefits of a Yoga class but may have an injury, arthritis, hip or knee issues, or are not comfortable getting down to the mat.

Location: Almonte Old Town Hall, Auditorium (3rd floor)

Dates: Fridays, from February 9th to March 22nd, 2024 (7 classes)

Style/Time:

Cost: $15 per class or $90 for full series (7 classes)

Register: lisa.om3@hotmail.com or 613-816-0919

About Your Instructor:

Lisa Kmiel has been a certified (ERYT-200) Yoga teacher since 2006. She has taught at various Yoga studios, community centres, fitness studios, and home studio for over 18 years. Lisa has participated in numerous retreats, workshops, and trainings to further her knowledge during this time. Her goal is to offer a safe space accessible to everyone in order to achieve all the wonderful benefits of Yoga. Both new and experienced Yoga students are welcome.

Book your spot now as space is limited!