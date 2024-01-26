Friday, January 26, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Almonte hospital receives largest gift ever: $1.2 million

The Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation...

For sale: Ticket for January 27 Tom Wilson show

One ticket for the Saturday, January 27...

Snowblower for sale

  Craftsman 10 Hp., 30 in. cut $250.OO 613-256-2960 Evenings
The BillboardNew yoga classes at Almonte Old Town Hall with Lisa Kmiel

New yoga classes at Almonte Old Town Hall with Lisa Kmiel

The following new Yoga classes are being offered in Almonte.

Two styles to choose from:

Gentle Mat Yoga with Balance – 9:30 am to 10:30 am

These classes guide you through movement that develops strength, flexibility, and balance as well as develop the connection between, body, mind & breath. Deepen your understanding of the postures & basic alignment in the body, breathing, and relaxation techniques.

Chair Yoga for Balance and Strength – 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

This class will incorporate traditional postures both seated and standing, as well as a focus on improving our balance.  Classes end with meditative relaxation.  Suitable for people wanting the full benefits of a Yoga class but may have an injury, arthritis, hip or knee issues, or are not comfortable getting down to the mat.

Location:  Almonte Old Town Hall, Auditorium (3rd floor)

Dates:  Fridays, from February 9th to March 22nd, 2024 (7 classes)

Style/Time:
Gentle Mat Yoga with Balance – 9:30 am to 10:30 am
Chair Yoga for Balance & Strength – 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Cost:  $15 per class or $90 for full series (7 classes)

Register:  lisa.om3@hotmail.com or 613-816-0919

About Your Instructor:

Lisa Kmiel has been a certified (ERYT-200) Yoga teacher since 2006.  She has taught at various Yoga studios, community centres, fitness studios, and home studio for over 18 years.  Lisa has participated in numerous retreats, workshops, and trainings to further her knowledge during this time.  Her goal is to offer a safe space accessible to everyone in order to achieve all the wonderful benefits of Yoga.  Both new and experienced Yoga students are welcome.

Book your spot now as space is limited!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone