Nissan LEAF EV For Sale

Lightly used, low-mileage, 2018 Nissan LEAF (EV), 5-door hatchback. This car is in excellent condition with fewer than 50,000 km on the odometer.

Drive train and electrical system are like new, and body is in near-pristine condition. A full brake job (rotors and calipers) was performed about a year ago. This LEAF model has a 40 kWh battery which will get you 220 km of range in the winter, and over 250 km in the summer. The battery health indicator continues to show a full 10 bars and there’s still three years of Nissan warranty left on the battery and drive train.

This car has recently been replaced with a newer EV, and we’ve decided we don’t need two vehicles any more. The car comes with a set of good winter tires on rims (these also include tire pressure monitors). Vehicle also has a 2″ hitch receiver that we have used to attach a rear bike carrier (i.e., no trailer towing).

This has been a great little car for us and very economical to operate. It’s probably not a great choice for multi-day road tripping, but if you are driving mostly back and forth to Carleton Place or Kanata, you can’t go wrong.

The car comes with a Level 1 (120V) charger so you can charge from a regular household outlet overnight. At the current off-peak rate of $0.09 per kWh, it’ll cost you about $3.50 for a full charge.

Selling car with a safety check for $18,750. I plan to put an ad on Kijiji in a few days, but I thought I’d see if anyone in the Millstone community would be interested first. Send a note to bradj@magma.ca for more information, or to arrange a time to see the car (we’re located a few blocks from downtown Almonte).