Today St. Paul’s Anglican Church Almonte, which hosts the annual community Harvest Supper, acknowledged the inevitable and confirmed, no Community Harvest supper this year.

“We look forward to serving the Mississippi Mills community at this annual event and are disappointed that, given the present pandemic situation, we aren’t able to do so,” said Sandra Cain, Harvest Supper organizer.

Every year the Harvest Supper provides the Lanark County Food Bank with free Thanksgiving meals for Food Bank clients. Additionally, St Paul’s donates 50 cents from every ticket sold to the Food Bank.

This year, with no Harvest Supper, the Food Bank will not receive this support.

St Paul’s is hopeful that the local community will step in to fill the gap by donating directly to the Food Bank. Together we can help residents of Mississippi Mills who are experiencing food security challenges due to the pandemic.

Donations of foodstuff to the Food Bank can be made at local grocery stores. Donations of money can be made on-line HERE: lanarkcountyfoodbank.ca/donate/donate-money/

Let’s help ensure a Happy Thanksgiving for everyone!

St Paul’s looks forward to resuming this annual tradition in 2021.