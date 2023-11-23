Thursday, November 23, 2023
Norco Winter Fat Bike for sale – never used!

Selling my brand new Norco “Bigfoot 2” Fatbike for someone interested in staying active this winter. Never been used!. Fatbikes are off-road bicycles designed with wide tires (27.5 inch) and low ground pressure for maximum traction riding over unstable terrain, such as snow. Grips nicely on winter trails, but built for excellent riding in all seasons. My model includes a dropper seat post for extra comfort while riding.

Purchased for $2,600; asking $2,000. If interested please contact Johnny at ostapiukjo@gmail.com or 613-983-8119.

