Thursday, January 18, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Maurice Sample — obituary

Sample, Maurice Wilfred Thaddeus August 19, 1949 to...

Pokoloko grand opening party, February 2

Pokoloko curates unique high-quality artisanal goods from...

Local Land Trust receives fantastic Christmas gift!

Not everyone can say they received a...
Classified AdsNordicTrack c850s for sale

NordicTrack c850s for sale

Gently used NordicTrack c850s – $500 or best offer.

(613) 256-8745 or rbneed6210@gmail.com

Related

For sale: Strathroy mirror

HFT Donuts is hiring

For sale: Folding wheelchair

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone