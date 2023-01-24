North Lanark Senior Games — what’s coming up

The local Senior Games Association plans a series of games to be held locally this winter. The Ontario Senior Games Association is not sponsoring any winter games but province-wide summer games will be in Brantford this August.

The membership covers the year from April 1, 2022 to March 30, 2023 so if you paid the $15 fee for last summer, you only pay $2 per game or $4 for non-members. An OSGA waiver form must be signed as well.

Five games have been chosen:

Bid Euchre: Feb.2 Reg 9:30 play 10 am at the Carleton Place Legion Convenor Dave Cave

Washertoss: Feb 9 Reg 12:30 Play at 1 pm at the Beckwith Park Convenor: Carole Pascoe

4 Hand Euchre: Feb.16 Reg 9:30 Play 10 am at the Carleton Place Terrace Convenor: Dave Cave

Cribbage: Feb.23 at the Carleton Place Legion Reg 9:30Pplay10am Convenor Marilyn Snedden

Contract Bridge: Mar.7 at the Carleton Place Legion Reg.12:30 Play 1 pm Convenor Barry Pascoe

Registration forms are available at the Carleton Place Legion or from Dave Cave, Guy Chaput or Carole Pascoe. These people have been sharing forms at local card games. There is a maximum number for each game so register early.

Leave forms at the Carleton Place Legion or send to Carole at carolepascoe2014@gmail.com. You can pay the fee at the first game.

This is a good chance for seniors to enjoy a time together and forget the winter blahs.