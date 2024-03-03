Sunday, March 3, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Note to readers of the daily email version of the Millstone: Duplicate images

We are aware of an issue with...

Retired RCMP member reflects on providing security to the Mulroneys

Wayne McKay from Almonte sent us this...

AGH Emergency Department closed on evening of March 2

The Emergency Department at Almonte General Hospital...
MillstoneNote to readers of the daily email version of the Millstone: Duplicate images

Note to readers of the daily email version of the Millstone: Duplicate images

We are aware of an issue with the daily email which leads to some images being duplicated. This is proving to be a fairly difficult problem to solve.

Nothing has changed on the technical end of the Millstone’s setup, and when I try sending test emails to myself from MailChimp (the company that delivers the daily email) they look fine. But when they arrive in readers’ inboxes they have those duplicates. I’m trying a couple of things but I’m not sure if they’ll work or not.

The problem is presumably at MailChimp’s end and I’ve opened a support ticket. Meanwhile, you may have to put up with this glitch. Thanks for your understanding.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone