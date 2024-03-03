Note to readers of the daily email version of the Millstone: Duplicate images

We are aware of an issue with the daily email which leads to some images being duplicated. This is proving to be a fairly difficult problem to solve.

Nothing has changed on the technical end of the Millstone’s setup, and when I try sending test emails to myself from MailChimp (the company that delivers the daily email) they look fine. But when they arrive in readers’ inboxes they have those duplicates. I’m trying a couple of things but I’m not sure if they’ll work or not.

The problem is presumably at MailChimp’s end and I’ve opened a support ticket. Meanwhile, you may have to put up with this glitch. Thanks for your understanding.