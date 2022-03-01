Nursery school seeks bookkeeper

Job description:

Ensure Nursery School financial information is accurate, complete, and report regularly to Board Treasurer and President;

Maintain General Ledger, Payroll ledger and any other required books;

Complete government forms/reports, to be approved by the Treasurer or Executive Director; including but not limited to payroll remittances and grant applications and reconciliations:

Quarterly payroll deduction remittance

Quarterly WSIB remittance

Annual T4 preparation

T4 summary preparation

Records of Employment at year end

Provincial Operating Grant application and reconciliation

Provincial Wage Enhancement application and reconciliation

Liaise with County for other financial reporting requirements as needed

Maintain records of tuition payments and handle monthly deposits;

Assist the President and Treasurer in preparation of the annual budget;

Assist the Treasurer with the management of the school’s finances (monitor, advise on investments, loans and other banking requirements);

Provide accountant with all necessary information to complete official financial statements;

Attend monthly board meetings, and present financial statements with treasurer.

With the Director and President, review country grant contract

In addition to the duties listed, the role requires availability to provide ad hoc information to support the executive.

Job Requirements:

Minimum 2 years’ experience with financial reporting

Experience with payroll administration

Experience with Quickbooks, or comparable cloud-based accounting program

Organized, with close attention to detail

Self-motivated and pro-active, with an initiative to research and follow up

Criminal Reference Check with Vulnerable Sector Search needs to be completed

Mandatory attendance at monthly Executive Board meetings

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality and discretion. Specifically, with regards to personal information of families and finances of the nursery school.

Ability to maintain ongoing communication with Registrar, Treasurer, Director, and President

Additional Skills:

Experience with not-for-profit organization would be an asset;

Effective interpersonal skills;

Strong administrative skills;

Excellent and prompt oral and written communication;

Dependable and reliable;

Exceptional judgement.

This is a part-time contract position (~5hr/wk), to be completed remotely with some meetings and drop off/pick up of supplies happening at the Nursery School.

The hourly rate will depend on the experience and qualifications of the candidate.

Contract commencement date May 1, 2022 with a staggered start to allow for knowledge transfer and training. Contract ending August 1, 2023 with a possible extension for the next school year.

Interested candidates should submit a resume with cover letter to the attention of

Emma Brown – President

The Co-operative Nursery School of Almonte

106 Elgin Street, Box 1325

Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

Via email to Emma at acnsmail@gmail.com (subject NURSERY SCHOOL BOOKKEEPER APPLICATION)

on or before Friday, March 18th, 2022 at 5 pm.

We thank all who submit an application. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.