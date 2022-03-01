Nursery school seeks bookkeeper

Job description:
- Ensure Nursery School financial information is accurate, complete, and report regularly to Board Treasurer and President;
- Maintain General Ledger, Payroll ledger and any other required books;
- Complete government forms/reports, to be approved by the Treasurer or Executive Director; including but not limited to payroll remittances and grant applications and reconciliations:
- Quarterly payroll deduction remittance
- Quarterly WSIB remittance
- Annual T4 preparation
- T4 summary preparation
- Records of Employment at year end
- Provincial Operating Grant application and reconciliation
- Provincial Wage Enhancement application and reconciliation
- Liaise with County for other financial reporting requirements as needed
- Maintain records of tuition payments and handle monthly deposits;
- Assist the President and Treasurer in preparation of the annual budget;
- Assist the Treasurer with the management of the school’s finances (monitor, advise on investments, loans and other banking requirements);
- Provide accountant with all necessary information to complete official financial statements;
- Attend monthly board meetings, and present financial statements with treasurer.
- With the Director and President, review country grant contract
In addition to the duties listed, the role requires availability to provide ad hoc information to support the executive.
Job Requirements:
- Minimum 2 years’ experience with financial reporting
- Experience with payroll administration
- Experience with Quickbooks, or comparable cloud-based accounting program
- Organized, with close attention to detail
- Self-motivated and pro-active, with an initiative to research and follow up
- Criminal Reference Check with Vulnerable Sector Search needs to be completed
- Mandatory attendance at monthly Executive Board meetings
- Ability to maintain strict confidentiality and discretion. Specifically, with regards to personal information of families and finances of the nursery school.
- Ability to maintain ongoing communication with Registrar, Treasurer, Director, and President
Additional Skills:
- Experience with not-for-profit organization would be an asset;
- Effective interpersonal skills;
- Strong administrative skills;
- Excellent and prompt oral and written communication;
- Dependable and reliable;
- Exceptional judgement.
This is a part-time contract position (~5hr/wk), to be completed remotely with some meetings and drop off/pick up of supplies happening at the Nursery School.
The hourly rate will depend on the experience and qualifications of the candidate.
Contract commencement date May 1, 2022 with a staggered start to allow for knowledge transfer and training. Contract ending August 1, 2023 with a possible extension for the next school year.
Interested candidates should submit a resume with cover letter to the attention of
Emma Brown – President
The Co-operative Nursery School of Almonte
106 Elgin Street, Box 1325
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
Via email to Emma at acnsmail@gmail.com (subject NURSERY SCHOOL BOOKKEEPER APPLICATION)
on or before Friday, March 18th, 2022 at 5 pm.
We thank all who submit an application. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.