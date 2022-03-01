Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Nursery school seeks bookkeeper

Job description:

  • Ensure Nursery School financial information is accurate, complete, and report regularly to Board Treasurer and President;
  • Maintain General Ledger, Payroll ledger and any other required books;
  • Complete government forms/reports, to be approved by the Treasurer or Executive Director; including but not limited to payroll remittances and grant applications and reconciliations:
  • Quarterly payroll deduction remittance
  • Quarterly WSIB remittance
  • Annual T4 preparation
  • T4 summary preparation
  • Records of Employment at year end
  • Provincial Operating Grant application and reconciliation
  • Provincial Wage Enhancement application and reconciliation
  • Liaise with County for other financial reporting requirements as needed
  • Maintain records of tuition payments and handle monthly deposits;
  • Assist the President and Treasurer in preparation of the annual budget;
  • Assist the Treasurer with the management of the school’s finances (monitor, advise on investments, loans and other banking requirements);
  • Provide accountant with all necessary information to complete official financial statements;
  • Attend monthly board meetings, and present financial statements with treasurer.
  • With the Director and President, review country grant contract

In addition to the duties listed, the role requires availability to provide ad hoc information to support the executive.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum 2 years’ experience with financial reporting
  • Experience with payroll administration
  • Experience with Quickbooks, or comparable cloud-based accounting program
  • Organized, with close attention to detail
  • Self-motivated and pro-active, with an initiative to research and follow up
  • Criminal Reference Check with Vulnerable Sector Search needs to be completed
  • Mandatory attendance at monthly Executive Board meetings
  • Ability to maintain strict confidentiality and discretion. Specifically, with regards to personal information of families and finances of the nursery school.
  • Ability to maintain ongoing communication with Registrar, Treasurer, Director, and President

Additional Skills:

  • Experience with not-for-profit organization would be an asset;
  • Effective interpersonal skills;
  • Strong administrative skills;
  • Excellent and prompt oral and written communication;
  • Dependable and reliable;
  • Exceptional judgement.

This is a part-time contract position (~5hr/wk), to be completed remotely with some meetings and drop off/pick up of supplies happening at the Nursery School.

The hourly rate will depend on the experience and qualifications of the candidate.

Contract commencement date May 1, 2022 with a staggered start to allow for knowledge transfer and training. Contract ending August 1, 2023 with a possible extension for the next school year.

Interested candidates should submit a resume with cover letter to the attention of

Emma Brown – President
The Co-operative Nursery School of Almonte
106 Elgin Street, Box 1325
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

Via email to Emma at acnsmail@gmail.com (subject NURSERY SCHOOL BOOKKEEPER APPLICATION)

on or before Friday, March 18th, 2022 at 5 pm.

We thank all who submit an application. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

