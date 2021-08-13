The role of this position is to maintain a pleasant, clean, sanitary, and healthy environment for all the children and staff.

Requirements:

  • Standard First Aid with CPR C Certificate
  • Criminal Reference Check with Vulnerable Sector Search (within the past 6 months)
  • Health assessment and record of immunization as required by our Health Unit

Job description includes but not limited to:

  • General cleaning duties as well as covid-related cleaning duties
  • Clean following the Nursery Schools Cleaning and disinfectant log
  • Clean and disinfect highly touched surfaces, bathrooms and classrooms daily or as needed throughout the day.
  • Empty the classroom garbage bins and recycling daily.
  • Wash and disinfect snack dishes daily following the Health Unit guidelines
  • Disinfect all toys, puzzles, and art materials

Other duties include but not limited to:

  • Disinfect tables prior to snack and countertop prior to preparing snack
  • Complete cleaning and disinfecting log daily
  • Follow all Covid protocols in place at the school and may assist in daily student screening
  • Any other tasks that need done

Additional Skills:

  • Effective interpersonal skills;
  • Excellent oral and written communication;
  • Dependable and reliable;
  • Team player;
  • Exceptional judgement.

This is a part-time contract position, Monday to Thursday from 9:00-12pm and Friday 9:00-1pm with the possibility of flexibility during these hours. Pay rate is $17/hour

Contract to commence September 13th, 2021, ending June 17th, 2022.

Interested candidates should submit a resume with cover letter to the attention of

Emma Brown– President

The Co-operative Nursery School of Almonte

106 Elgin Street, Box 1325

Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

Via mail or email to Emma at acnsmail@gmail.com (subject NURSERY SCHOOL CLEANER JOB)

on or before August 20th   2021 at 5 pm.

We thank all who submit an application. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

