The role of this position is to maintain a pleasant, clean, sanitary, and healthy environment for all the children and staff.

Requirements:

Standard First Aid with CPR C Certificate

Criminal Reference Check with Vulnerable Sector Search (within the past 6 months)

Health assessment and record of immunization as required by our Health Unit

Job description includes but not limited to:

General cleaning duties as well as covid-related cleaning duties

Clean following the Nursery Schools Cleaning and disinfectant log

Clean and disinfect highly touched surfaces, bathrooms and classrooms daily or as needed throughout the day.

Empty the classroom garbage bins and recycling daily.

Wash and disinfect snack dishes daily following the Health Unit guidelines

Disinfect all toys, puzzles, and art materials

Other duties include but not limited to:

Disinfect tables prior to snack and countertop prior to preparing snack

Complete cleaning and disinfecting log daily

F ollow all Covid protocols in place at the school and may assist in daily student screening

Any other tasks that need done

Additional Skills:

Effective interpersonal skills;

Excellent oral and written communication;

Dependable and reliable;

Team player;

Exceptional judgement.

This is a part-time contract position, Monday to Thursday from 9:00-12pm and Friday 9:00-1pm with the possibility of flexibility during these hours. Pay rate is $17/hour

Contract to commence September 13th, 2021, ending June 17th, 2022.

Interested candidates should submit a resume with cover letter to the attention of

Emma Brown– President

The Co-operative Nursery School of Almonte

106 Elgin Street, Box 1325

Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

Via mail or email to Emma at acnsmail@gmail.com (subject NURSERY SCHOOL CLEANER JOB)

on or before August 20th 2021 at 5 pm.

We thank all who submit an application. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.