The role of this position is to maintain a pleasant, clean, sanitary, and healthy environment for all the children and staff.
Requirements:
- Standard First Aid with CPR C Certificate
- Criminal Reference Check with Vulnerable Sector Search (within the past 6 months)
- Health assessment and record of immunization as required by our Health Unit
Job description includes but not limited to:
- General cleaning duties as well as covid-related cleaning duties
- Clean following the Nursery Schools Cleaning and disinfectant log
- Clean and disinfect highly touched surfaces, bathrooms and classrooms daily or as needed throughout the day.
- Empty the classroom garbage bins and recycling daily.
- Wash and disinfect snack dishes daily following the Health Unit guidelines
- Disinfect all toys, puzzles, and art materials
Other duties include but not limited to:
- Disinfect tables prior to snack and countertop prior to preparing snack
- Complete cleaning and disinfecting log daily
- Follow all Covid protocols in place at the school and may assist in daily student screening
- Any other tasks that need done
Additional Skills:
- Effective interpersonal skills;
- Excellent oral and written communication;
- Dependable and reliable;
- Team player;
- Exceptional judgement.
This is a part-time contract position, Monday to Thursday from 9:00-12pm and Friday 9:00-1pm with the possibility of flexibility during these hours. Pay rate is $17/hour
Contract to commence September 13th, 2021, ending June 17th, 2022.
Interested candidates should submit a resume with cover letter to the attention of
Emma Brown– President
The Co-operative Nursery School of Almonte
106 Elgin Street, Box 1325
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
Via mail or email to Emma at acnsmail@gmail.com (subject NURSERY SCHOOL CLEANER JOB)
on or before August 20th 2021 at 5 pm.
We thank all who submit an application. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.