Nursery School Teacher

Requirements:

Standard First Aid with CPR C Certificate

Criminal Reference Check with Vulnerable Sector Search

Health assessment and record of immunization as required by our Health Unit

Registered Early Childhood Educator (preferred, but equivalents may be considered)

Experience working with 2.5 to 5 year olds in a nursery school or daycare setting

Job description:

Assist with the programming, planning and implementation of a nursery school curriculum that promotes the physical, cognitive, emotional and social development of children;

Plan and maintain an environment that protects the health, security and well-being of children;

Provide supervision and guidance of daily activities, field trips and special activities;

Knowledge of Child Care and Early Years Act and licensing regulations;

Arrange and assist in the distribution of snack;

General clean up duties including sanitization of snack areas, dishes, sweeping floors, emptying garbage, etc. and covid-related cleaning duties;

Follow all Covid protocols in place at the school and assist in daily student screening; and

Guide and assist children in the development of proper eating, dressing and toilet habits.

Additional Skills:

Effective interpersonal skills;

Excellent oral and written communication;

Dependable and reliable;

Team player;

Exceptional judgement.

This is a part-time contract position, 4 days a week (Monday to Thursday from 8am-12pm).

Contract to commence September 7th, 2021 ending June 24th, 2022 with a possible extension for 2022-2023 school year.

Interested candidates should submit a resume with cover letter to the attention of

Emma Brown – President

The Co-operative Nursery School of Almonte

106 Elgin Street, Box 1325

Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

Via mail or email to Emma at acnsmail@gmail.com (subject NURSERY SCHOOL TEACHER APPLICATION)