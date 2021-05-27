Nursery School Teacher

Requirements:

  • Standard First Aid with CPR C Certificate
  • Criminal Reference Check with Vulnerable Sector Search
  • Health assessment and record of immunization as required by our Health Unit
  • Registered Early Childhood Educator (preferred, but equivalents may be considered)
  • Experience working with 2.5 to 5 year olds in a nursery school or daycare setting

Job description:

  • Assist with the programming, planning and implementation of a nursery school curriculum that promotes the physical, cognitive, emotional and social development of children;
  • Plan and maintain an environment that protects the health, security and well-being of children;
  • Provide supervision and guidance of daily activities, field trips and special activities;
  • Knowledge of Child Care and Early Years Act and licensing regulations;
  • Arrange and assist in the distribution of snack;
  • General clean up duties including sanitization of snack areas, dishes, sweeping floors, emptying garbage, etc. and covid-related cleaning duties;
  • Follow all Covid protocols in place at the school and assist in daily student screening; and
  • Guide and assist children in the development of proper eating, dressing and toilet habits.

Additional Skills:

  • Effective interpersonal skills;
  • Excellent oral and written communication;
  • Dependable and reliable;
  • Team player;
  • Exceptional judgement.

This is a part-time contract position, 4 days a week (Monday to Thursday from 8am-12pm).

Contract to commence September 7th, 2021 ending June 24th, 2022 with a possible extension for 2022-2023 school year.

Interested candidates should submit a resume with cover letter to the attention of

Stephanie Kearns – President
The Co-operative Nursery School of Almonte
106 Elgin Street, Box 1325
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

Via mail or email to Stephanie at acnsmail@gmail.com (subject NURSERY SCHOOL TEACHER APPLICATION)

on or before Friday, June 11, 2021 at 5 pm.

We thank all who submit an application. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

