Nursing shortage to close CP hospital on Saturday

The Emergency Department at Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital will close at 7 am on Saturday, August 6th. It will re-open at 7 am on Sunday, August 7th.

This temporary closure is due to a shortage of nursing staff. There will be one physician and one nurse in the Emergency Department to respond to anyone arriving at the door who is unaware of the closure. The rest of the hospital is still open and caring for patients.

“Patient and staff safety is our main priority,” notes Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO. “Our dedicated teams at both Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital continue their tireless efforts to ensure we have the necessary staff to support our community with their health care needs. We are closely supported by our team at the Lanark County Paramedic Service.”

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will take you to the nearest Emergency Department for care.

Patients can also speak with a Registered Nurse at Telehealth Ontario by calling toll-free 1-866-797-0000 or TTY 1-866-797-0007. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The closest Emergency Departments are:

Almonte General Hospital- www.almontegeneral.com

Arnprior Regional Health – www.arnpriorregionalhealth.ca

Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital – www.psfdh.on.ca

Queensway Carleton Hospital – www.qch.on.ca

