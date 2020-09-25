The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre has a variety of free, Covid safe youth and community focused programs that change monthly. We focus on offering fun, educational and healthy living activities that foster a positive relationship between youth and their community. For the month of October, our programming runs as follows:

Mondays:

October 5th to November 9th: Monday evenings from 3 pm to 4 pm we are hosting in-person Forever Young! Ukulele programming. Youth and seniors are welcome to register to learn how to play Ukulele- this is a beginner’s program so no experience necessary. This program will be the beginning of a music program that will end in a performance next spring! There are limited spaces available for this program so register early.

Tuesdays:

October 6th to 27th: Tuesdays we offer online drop in from 3 pm to 4 pm- the link is always posted on our Facebook page. From 4 pm to 6 pm we are running a 4-week Zoom ‘From Us to You: Online Cooking Program’. Registered families will either pick up or have their grocery supply box dropped off. These boxes include all of the ingredient’s youth need to cook a healthy meal for their family. Youth then tune into our Zoom lesson and learn from our Program Coordinator and special guest cooks how to make each recipe. Youth must register for this program and there are limited spaces available Early registration is a must as these ones fill up fast.

Wednesdays:

October 7th to November 25th: Wednesdays we are hosting socially distant in-person theatre making program from 3 pm to 5 pm. ‘This is what happened here’ is an 8-week program, led by Emily Pearlman, all about exploring Augusta Park and finding the untold stories that live there. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to any who need it. Youth will interview people of all ages who live/have lived in and around Augusta to learn their stories. They will then use those stories to develop their theatre making abilities. This program will lead to a live theatrical performance held in Augusta next spring. Registration is required for this program and there are limited spaces available. Our regularly scheduled in-person drop-ins on Wednesday will be moved to 5pm-6pm.

Fridays:

October 2nd to 23rd– Fridays nights from 6 pm to 7 pm we have drop in at the centre. From 7 pm to 9 pm we are offering in-person outdoor sports! Come play hockey, bump, hide-and-seek or any fun and active games you want. We can accept 8 participants at a time to meet Covid restrictions.

HAUNTED HOUSE:

October 29th, 30th, 31st– Under the guidance of our local health unit and strictly following our government safety standards, we will be offering a scary haunted house as a safe Hallowe’en option for families. This haunted house is geared towards people 10 and older- but younger youth can attend with their parents/guardians. This is a fundraiser for the youth centre and admission will be by donation to support our programming with local kids. Beware! Our haunted house will be frightening to even the bravest of souls. It will run Thursday October 29th from 6 pm to 9 pm, Friday October 30th and Saturday October 31st from 6 pm to 10 pm. We are limiting the number of people congregating together by implementing a registration for set time slots- please check out our social media for the link to register for a timeslot (registration opens October 1st).

Want to register? Learn more about our programming? Maybe donate funds or goods or volunteer? Please email our Program Coordinator, Sara, at programcoordinator@mmyc.ca or call 613-257-5959