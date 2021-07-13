Mississippi Mills is seeking input from residents about creating an off-leash dog park through an online survey from 5 Jul to 2 Aug. It can be found at:

https://www.mississippimills.ca/en/news/off-leash-dog-park-survey.aspx

For those with limited internet access, paper copies can be picked up at Almonte and Pakenham Public Libraries, Clayton General Store and 5 Span Seed and Feed Store in Pakenham. Completed surveys can be dropped off at these locations as well as the municipal office at the Almonte Old Town Hall or at 3131 Old Perth Road.

The Municipality is asking for opinions on how big the park should be; who should pay for establishment of the park; who should be responsible for maintenance of the park; should there be a volunteer organization associated with the dog park to help ensure its success; would you be willing to join such an organization; how often would you utilize a dog park; and much more.

Input is also requested on concerns about an off-leash dog park. These need to be identified and addressed.

At present, this survey does not address possible locations for a dog park. Once the results are analyzed, the municipality will look at possible solutions that will address the needs of all Mississippi Mills residents. Please participate, your opinion counts!