Mississippi Mills Public Library, Almonte branch, is offering (perhaps with a small donation?) this shelving unit to anyone who can come get it.

It’s really durable, all one piece AND INCREDIBLY HEAVY. It’s two-sided – so the two levels of “cubbies” you see in the photo are also on the other side of the unit.

Measurements of the full unit:

104 inches long x 32 inches high x 20.5 inches deep

Measurement of one “cubby” :

Width 4 3/8 inches

Height 14 inches

Depth 10 inches

Absolutely NEED a pick up truck OR big trailer, and at least three strong people.

Call the library to arrange a time to see or to pick up 613-256-1037256-1037