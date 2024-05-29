The BillboardOlde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 2 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 2 May 29, 2024 The dance is from 2 pm till 6 pm with supper being served at 5 pm. Adults are $18 Children 6-10 $8 Children 5 and under and musicians are free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related “Rural Villages and Rural Vitality” June 5 May 29, 2024 Emergency response feedback sessions for older adults, May 30 May 24, 2024 Drive-Out Pride Parade, June 1 May 24, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 2 May 29, 2024 Successful quilt show and tea at St. George’s May 29, 2024 “Rural Villages and Rural Vitality” June 5 May 29, 2024 Clams with Cherry Tomatoes and Pearl Couscous May 27, 2024 Medical professional looking for rental in Almonte and surrounding area May 28, 2024 TWO EXHIBITIONS opening at Sivarulrasa Gallery May 28, 2024 From the Archives Enerdu – Final Heritage Impact Assessment report available for download Kintail Christmas warms hearts of all ages Caramelized Shallot Pasta Gay Cook’s Red Cabbage, Cauliflower and Butternut Squash Salad A new Groundhog Day Seniors enjoy sweet trip to Wheelers Pancake House & Sugar Camp Gay Cook’s Herbed Couscous Salad Raising the steaks – and greenhouse gases