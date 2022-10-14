One month house rental, Taylor Lake

A GOOD PLACE FOR A WINTER RETREAT
Available: November 25 – Dec. 27 (potential to stay over New Years as well)
I am out of the country for a month and am looking for someone to live in my house and keep it warm while I am away. It’s a lovely place, splendidly quiet, at the edge of a lake with very few houses on it. Lots of walking or show shoeing out the back door. A grand place to work on a creative project, spend some quiet time and/or have a special Christmas and maybe New Years too.
Location: Taylor Lake: 15 minutes south of Almonte, 1 hour from Downtown Ottawa
Description:
Downstairs: kitchen, living room, study, bathroom
Upstairs: 2.5 bedrooms
Sleeps six (2 double beds, 2 single beds)
Full basement
Heating: Wood/oil furnace. (wood furnace will need lighting and tending)
Reliable high-speed internet access
Rent: $1000 for the month and … having my house well looked after by the right person is important so there is room for negotiation
If you are interested contact me at 613-256-0353 or cayleyjennifer@gmail.com and we can arrange a time for you to come and visit.