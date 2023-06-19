One person injured in Almonte home invasion

The Lanark County OPP is investigating a report of a break, enter and assault which occurred in the early morning hours of June 18 in Almonte.

Police were called to a residence on Ann Street just after 1:00 a.m. The unknown suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival. The resident of the home was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at hospital and later released.

The OPP asks residents to keep their doors locked particularly when they’re not home and overnight.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance to investigators is asked to contact the Lanark County Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or you can contact Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) if you wish to remain anonymous.