by Susan Hanna

This Canadian Living recipe for pasta e fagioli—pasta and beans—is great comfort food on a chilly fall night. Cook pancetta, onion, celery, carrots, rosemary and garlic, mix in tomatoes, beans, pasta and broth and simmer until the pasta is done. Top with hot pepper flakes, Parmesan cheese and fresh basil and serve with crusty bread.

Serves 4

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for pancetta or bacon preserved with celery salt instead of nitrates. Unico crushed tomatoes and white beans are additive-free. I used Imagine Organic chicken stock. Check the hot pepper flakes to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Genuine Parmesan cheese is additive-free—check for the name stamped on the rind. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil

4 oz (113 g) pancetta or bacon, diced

1 onion, chopped

2 celery stalks, diced

2 carrots, diced

1 tablespoon (15 ml) chopped fresh rosemary (or 1 tsp/5 ml dried rosemary)

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 18-fluid oz (540 ml) can crushed tomatoes

2 18-fluid oz (540 ml) cans white cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

8 oz (225 g) shell pasta (about 2 cups/500 ml)

4 cups (1 L) sodium-reduced chicken broth

Salt and pepper

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) hot pepper flakes

Grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh basil leaves, chopped

Preparation:

In large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat; cook pancetta, onion, celery, carrots and rosemary, stirring occasionally, until vegetables have softened, about 4 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Mix in tomatoes, beans, pasta and broth; bring to boil. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until pasta is tender but still slightly firm, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with hot pepper flakes, Parmesan, and basil.

From Canadian Living