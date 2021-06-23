by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Canadian Living is a lovely spring dinner. Sear salmon fillets and set aside. Cook potatoes, radishes and asparagus in wine and stock and season with tarragon. Return the salmon to the pan, cover and cook until the fish is cooked through. Cook’s note: I did not use peas, but they would be a great addition.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used a white wine from Frogpond Farm organic winery with a sulfite count lower than 10 parts per million. Imagine Organic stock is additive-free. Always use fresh lemon juice instead of concentrates. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil, divided

4 skinless salmon fillets (about 5 oz / 140 g each)

2 shallots, finely chopped

12 oz (340 g) baby potatoes, cleaned (large ones halved)

½ cup (125 ml) dry white wine

1 bay leaf

1 cup (250 ml) sodium-reduced vegetable broth

1 bunch radishes, trimmed (large ones halved)

7 oz (200 g) small asparagus, trimmed and cut in 2-inch/5-cm pieces

2 tablespoons (30 ml) chopped fresh tarragon, divided

1 teaspoon (5 ml) grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon (15 ml) lemon juice

Salt and pepper

½ cup (125 ml) fresh or frozen peas

Lemon wedges (optional)

Preparation:

In large deep skillet, heat half the oil over medium heat. Add salmon fillets and cook, turning halfway through cooking time, until golden on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer fish to plate; set aside. In same skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes, wine and bay leaf. Bring to boil and cook until wine has reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Add broth and bring to boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook until potatoes are tender-crisp, about 10 minutes. Add radishes, asparagus, 1 tbsp (15 ml) tarragon, lemon zest and juice. Season with salt and pepper. Cover skillet and cook for 5 minutes. Add peas and place reserved salmon on top of vegetables; continue cooking, covered, until fish flakes easily when tested with fork, 3 to 5 minutes. Discard bay leaf. Sprinkle with remaining tarragon and garnish with lemon wedges, if desired.

From Canadian Living