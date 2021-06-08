LEARN TO 3D PRINT

Every Tuesday, June 8 to 29, 5:30 to 7pm – no registration required, just go to the MMPL YouTube channel at the appointed time/date. Presenter: Austin Campbell

Are you interested in 3D printing? These workshops are focused on new and not so new 3D makers. To participate, access the live stream on the library’s You Tube channel and ask questions, make suggestions, help and get help with your 3D prints. This is a series of interactive YouTube live stream presentations. Increase your knowledge by participating in each workshop in the series or just in one of them. Each workshop builds on knowledge from the previous one, but each can be viewed individually. The presentations are recorded and archived. View anytime at the MMPL YouTube channel.

June 8 – General 3d printing intro: Brief intro into the world of 3d printing, giving you a strong foundation of knowledge to start 3d printing.

June 15 – Modelling, CAD Introduction for students: In this course you learn how to get a free student’s license of fusion 360 and create some interesting 3d models, which can then be printed with the 3D Printer at the Mississippi Mills Public Library.

June 22 – Introduction to CNC Machining: This course is a general overview and live run-down of how to use a small CNC mill to create various objects.

June 29 – 3D Printer tuning: In this presentation we run down the basics of how to calibrate and tune your 3d printer for not only good quality printing, but printing of other materials.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9GgvQ5b7YoO1Aq-FBmLQfA