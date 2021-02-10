On February 28th, the North Lanark Historical Society is happy to host Jennifer DeBruin as she presents “Traitors, Spies, and Heroes – Loyalist Espionage during the American Revolution.” She will reveal insights into the vast spy network that existed during the Revolutionary War and provide a fascinating perspective on America’s first civil war and the loyalists, including entire families who risked everything as ‘agents for the secret service’ to their crown.

This is a digital event that will be hosted using Zoom. To register for this event, email nlrmuseum@gmail.com or send us a PM and we will send you the link as soon as it becomes available.

Registration to this event is free, but we encourage you to make a donation to our organization to help us continue to offer these events throughout the year! Our donation page can be found here:

https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/shop/make-a-donation/