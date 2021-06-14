Join the North Lanark Historical Society online on Sunday, June 27th at 2 PM for their next Digital Speaker Series! Presented in collaboration with PRIDE Mississippi Mills, they are hosting Heather Kinkaid and her presentation “From Simplicity (1865) to Complexity (2021): Marital Changes in Canada.” Although marriage has undergone multiple changes over the years, one constant remains true. Join Heather to discover what it is!

Rev. Heather Kinkaid is a semi-retired United Church minister who has officiated at more than three hundred marriages during her 33 years of ministry. She holds two Masters’ degrees from McGill University; Sacred Theology and Family Life Education. Her thesis for the latter concentrated on blended families.

This is a digital event that will be hosted using Zoom. To register for this event, fill out the form here with your name and email address (https://forms.gle/ FUb1PH6QrdgjRhBj6), or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com

Registration to this event is free, but donations are encouraged to help the North Lanark Historical Society continue to offer these events throughout the year! Their donation page can be found here ->

https://north-lanark- historical-society.square. site/shop/make-a-donation/5

The North Lanark Regional Museum is owned and operated by the North Lanark Historical Society, a not-for-profit organisation in operation since 1965! The organisation is made up of volunteers dedicated to the collection, preservation, and presentation of local history. Support local history and become a member today! Call 613-257-8503 or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com for more information.