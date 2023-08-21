Ontario Senior Games at Brantford ON, August 2023



Twenty-seven seniors drove to Brantford on August 9 to attend the summer games for the Ontario Senior Games in 2023. Most were on a Leduc bus but 2 carloads also drove. There were over 1000 seniors so a major task for the organizers to book lodging for everyone. Most of the card players were at the Sir Wilfrid Laurier University dormitories which were quite spartan compared to those at the Best Western. When we compared notes, those at the dormitory had no TV or microwave, very small beds with a hard rock mattress and the temperature was quite cold compared to those in the cushy hotels. However we survived and seniors like to complain anyway.

They expected us to use their city buses to get around but failed to give us a map of the bus stops so that took awhile to figure out. Also I’m sure they had difficulty getting volunteers, since some running the card games weren’t familiar with the rules and had to settle arguments with those who were used to different ways of playing. However it got sorted out .

They had Opening Night ceremonies in the Wayne Gretsky Arena with the Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowsley and many local politicians on hand as well as comedians and musicians. The second night we traveled to Paris for an event at the Paris Fair Grounds with an Elvis on stilts, fire dancers and musicians as well as a huge buffet.

We had players in many sports such a golf,lawn bowling,darts and 4 kinds of cards.

We ended up with Gold Medals for Bid Euchre players Lorraine and Lana and Barry Pascoe had a gold in Bowling so congratulations to them.

We made it home by 1 am on Friday night a tired by relieved to be back after three days of constant challenges.