OPP identifies body found near Pakenham, seeks assistance

The Lanark County OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in the suspicious death investigation of Rose Kerwin, whose body was discovered in a river near Pakenham on November 12, 2023.

Rose, age 50, had been reported as missing on November 13, 2023, and was last seen in the Carleton Place area.

Her vehicle, a blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan, Ontario licence plate CSXW 383, is also missing.

If you have had any recent contact with or have any information regarding Rose Kerwin, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Investigators also want to hear from anyone with potentially relevant doorbell, dashcam or other video recordings, from the days leading up to Rose’s disappearance.