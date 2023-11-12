OPP investigates after body found near Pakenham

The Lanark County Detachment of the OPP is investigating after a body was located near Pakenham.

On November 12, shortly after 12:00 p.m., officers received a report of a female being found in a body of water near Pakenham. The person’s identity is not yet known, and no further information can be released at this time.

The OPP continues to investigate, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.