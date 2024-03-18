Monday, March 18, 2024
OPP recovers stolen explosives after 'barricaded person' incident in MM

OPP recovers stolen explosives after ‘barricaded person’ incident in MM

The Lanark County Detachment of the OPP continues to investigate a barricaded person incident in the Pakenham area of Mississippi Mills Township.

Officers responded to a home on the 4th Concession of Pakenham near Bellamy Road around 9:30 p.m. on March 15, 2024. An individual contacted the OPP Communications Centre after making threats to harm himself and two other people in the residence.

The other individuals were able to leave the residence unharmed.

OPP Crisis Negotiators, the Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and other officers were called in to assist.

The individual surrendered to officers Saturday morning without further incident and was taken into custody.

Members of the OPP Explosive Disposal Unit did recover stolen explosive materials from the property.

There was no danger to the general public at any time during this incident, the OPP says.

