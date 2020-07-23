On July 22, 2020, officers from the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of an attempted abduction south of the village of Pakenham in Mississippi Mills Township.

On July 21, 2020, at around 11:00 a.m., an adult female was walking on a rural road when a newer, light brown, Buick SUV pulled in front of the female and stopped. The driver exited the vehicle, grabbed the female and attempted to get her in his vehicle. The female was able to break free and the driver left the scene.

The lone male driver was described as:

Caucasian male

Short dark hair

Brown eyes

Approximately 183-centimetres (6 feet) tall

White t-shirt bearing a mechanic style logo

Light brown shorts that came just above the knee

Black sandals

Odour of an alcoholic beverage on breath

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).