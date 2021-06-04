Hot weather on the horizon? Too hot to cook on a Friday night? On Friday, June 18th, your Almonte Civitan Club is having a “Take-Out Only Edition” Fish Fry. For only $15.00, enjoy two 4-oz pieces of battered haddock, fresh-cut fries, tartar sauce and dessert and help support your community. To place your order, go to “shop” at almontecivitan.com, email sales@almontecivitan.com or phone Marsha Guthrie at (613) 256-1102.

You will be provided a pick-up time frame between 5 and 7pm to ensure appropriate distances are maintained. Entrance and exit lanes will be clearly marked. Please stay in your vehicle and your order will be brought to you.

Last date for ordering is Friday, June 11th. Don’t miss out! The number of orders that can be done is going quickly.