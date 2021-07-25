Almonte Lions Club Annual Gladiola Sales

Again, this year the Almonte Lions Club will conduct its annual Gladiola sales project. For 2 Saturdays in August (August 14 & 21) premium, first-quality gladiolas will be sold from the parking lot of Blackburn’s Garage (corner of Ottawa and Martin St). Folks who have ordered in previous years should expect a call from a Lions member, to see if they would like to order again this year. All others who would like to place an order in advance are invited to: go to our Facebook page; order by phone at 1-833-6725; or send a message to almontelionsclub@gmail.com. Advance orders allow you to select a single colour for a dozen or you can indicate a mixed colour bunch. Cost is $17.00 a bunch which is 12 stems.

Orders will be available for pick up, on the date selected, between 8 am and 11 am. Since we are not asking for payment in advance, starting at 11 am, orders not picked up will be sold to avoid wasting the beautiful flowers. It is therefore very important that pre-orders be picked within the 8-11 am time frame. We will also have a limited number of bouquets on a “first come first serve” basis for those who have not pre-ordered and who are more spontaneous in their flower selection. It is best to pre-order to avoid disappointment, and to get your preferred colours.

This event will occur as indicated, whether rain or shine. Regardless of the weather, the flowers will be available for distribution- they rather like a rainy day! (The Lions members will dress for the weather, and will be present to assist).

As always, all proceeds from any Almonte Lions Club activity will flow back to our community To Serve others.

Thank you for your support.