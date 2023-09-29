Organ donation & advance care planning 

In this session, you will learn what a difference organ donation can make, and the importance of sharing your intentions with your family. This will be followed by a presentation on Advance Care Planning, that will help ensure your loved ones will know your wishes should you no longer be able to express them. We are offering two sessions this season; one in Carleton Place and one in Almonte.

Almonte

Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Almonte Public Library, 155 High Street, Almonte

To register, call 613-791-7167 or email chair@hhnl.ca, before Thursday, October 4

Maximum attendance: limited

Information: https://hhnl.ca/event/organdonation-acp-almonte/

Carleton Place

Monday, October 23, 2023, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Carleton Place Public Library, 101 Beckwith Street, Carleton Place

To register, call 613-791-7167 or email chair@hhnl.ca, before Thursday, October 18

Maximum attendance: limited

Information: https://hhnl.ca/event/organdonation-acp-carletonplace/