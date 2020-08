Union Hall Community Centre – parking lot

1984 Wolf Grove Rd, Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

Sunday, August 16th. 9 to 4.

All germ protocols will be in effect so please act accordingly – wear a mask, disinfect your hands before coming to the booth & keep your distance.Bring your own box or bag and exact change or a debit card for contactless payment.

Award-winning garlic! Check out posts on our page for more information about our garlic.

Please share this with your friends that like to eat healthy!