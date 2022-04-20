Orzo Skillet with Shrimp and Feta

by Susan Hanna

This tasty one-pan meal from The Kitchn is ready in less than half an hour. Toast orzo for a few minutes, then add garlic, spices and canned tomatoes. Simmer until the orzo is done. Top with uncooked shrimp and feta and broil for a few minutes until the shrimp is done and the cheese has softened.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I use Blue Menu canned tomatoes and PC Organics frozen shrimp, thawed. Tre Stelle feta is additive-free. Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 (28-ounce/793 g) can whole peeled tomatoes

1 tablespoon (15 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ cups (375 ml) orzo pasta

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) dried oregano

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) red pepper flakes

Kosher salt

12 ounces (340 g) uncooked medium peeled and deveined shrimp

Freshly ground black pepper

3 ounces (85 g) feta cheese, crumbled (about ¾ cup/187.5 ml)

Coarsely chopped fresh mint, for serving

Preparation

Empty the canned tomatoes with their juices into a large bowl and carefully crush them with your hands (you’ll have some bite-size pieces remaining). Set aside. Heat the olive oil in a large cast iron or other oven-safe skillet over medium. Add the orzo and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and lightly toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the crushed tomatoes, oregano, red pepper flakes, and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) of salt. Stir to combine and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook, uncovered, until the pasta is al dente, the liquid is absorbed, and a thick sauce has formed, about 10 minutes. Stir a few times while simmering to ensure the orzo doesn’t stick to the bottom of the skillet. Meanwhile, pat the shrimp dry with paper towels and season all over with salt and pepper. Place a rack in the top third of the oven (6 to 8 inches from the broiling element) and preheat the broiler to high. Stir the orzo once more, spread it into an even layer, and scatter the shrimp and feta over the top. Transfer the skillet to the oven and broil until the shrimp are pink and opaque and the feta is softened and lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Garnish with mint before serving.

From The Kitchn