Ottawa Valley Family Health Team seeks board members

Call for Board Directors
The Ottawa Valley Family Health Team (OVFHT) is seeking new Board members. Our team of family physicians and interdisciplinary health providers serve people in Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith. The Ottawa Valley Family Health Team opened its doors in November 2010. We are a not-for-profit Family Health Team (FHT), funded by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. The Chief Executive Officer reports to a Board of Directors, which is made up of 2 family physicians and up to 7 members from the community.
Our mission is to increase the level of and access to primary care services by building an integrated team of health care professionals, so that all residents have access to timely, high-quality primary care medical services, emphasizing health promotion, disease prevention and improved management of chronic disease.
The term for our Board member position is one year. At a minimum, the board meets four times per year. In addition, the expectation is that each Board member joins at least one Board committee.
Qualifications
Currently, the Board of Directors is seeking new volunteer Board Members who demonstrate leadership with a variety of skills and expertise to help set strategic direction, provide governance oversight, and monitor the financial health of the organisation. To be eligible, you must be a patient of either a Carleton Place or Almonte family doctor whose office is located in Carleton Place or Almonte.
We are looking for dynamic and deeply engaged board members to act in the best long-term interest of the organization, and its stakeholders.
The following knowledge, experience and attributes are being sought to serve on the board:
- Strategic Planning & Leadership
- Clinical Skills
- Financial Management/Audit
- Performance Measurement
- Patient Relations/Complaints
- Information Technology
- Legal
- Board Experience with a specific focus on not-for-profit
Attributes
- Critical Thinking
- Interpersonal skills
- Teamwork
- Strategic outlook
- Communication through constructive conversations and consensus building
Meetings Events and Time Commitment
The Board issues a calendar of meetings and events so that Board members can commit with adequate notice. Meetings would be held quarterly in line with reporting requirements of the organization.
Meetings Include
- Board Meetings held quarterly. Meetings start at 4.30pm
- Board committee meetings are between the scheduled regular Board meetings as required.
- Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June
- Annual strategic planning meeting in the Fall
Contact Information
To apply please send in your cover letter and resume to:
Mrs. Kaylin Lesway
Executive Assistant
Ottawa Valley Family Health Team
95 Spring Street
Almonte K0A 1A0