Ottawa Valley Family Health Team seeks part-time bookkeeper

Position Title: Bookkeeper

ORGANIZATION: Almonte Family Health Organization/Ottawa Valley Family Health Team

Job Status: Part-time (7 hours/week)

Job Reports to: Director of Operations

Date Created: April 2023

JOB SUMMARY:

Under the administrative direction of the Director of Operations, the primary role of the Bookkeeper is to provide general financial support for the clinic’s physicians and administration.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Financial Record-Keeping:

Keep record of all revenues and expenditures for Family Health Organization, (FHO) and the Family Health Team, (FHT) using an accepted financial tracking system.

Administer both FHT and FHO payroll.

Maintain a clear and logical filing system for all financial transactions and back-ups, including invoices, packing slips, correspondence, etc.

Prepare and send cheques to suppliers and service providers for all expenses incurred and track all automatic withdrawals from FHO and FHT accounts.

Reconcile overhead and other clinic costs with physicians.

Review monthly banking statements for FHO and FHT accounts and ensure that both organizations are in good financial standing at all times.

Prepare monthly financial reports; meet with Executive Director on a monthly basis to review expenses, ensure that yearly budget is accurate.

Organize and facilitate yearly audits for FHO and FHT

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCE: