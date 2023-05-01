Ottawa Valley Family Health Team seeks part-time bookkeeper

Position Title: Bookkeeper
ORGANIZATION: Almonte Family Health Organization/Ottawa Valley Family Health Team
Job Status: Part-time (7 hours/week)
Job Reports to: Director of Operations
Date Created: April 2023
JOB SUMMARY:
Under the administrative direction of the Director of Operations, the primary role of the Bookkeeper is to provide general financial support for the clinic’s physicians and administration.
ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:
Financial Record-Keeping:
- Keep record of all revenues and expenditures for Family Health Organization, (FHO) and the Family Health Team, (FHT) using an accepted financial tracking system.
- Administer both FHT and FHO payroll.
- Maintain a clear and logical filing system for all financial transactions and back-ups, including invoices, packing slips, correspondence, etc.
- Prepare and send cheques to suppliers and service providers for all expenses incurred and track all automatic withdrawals from FHO and FHT accounts.
- Reconcile overhead and other clinic costs with physicians.
- Review monthly banking statements for FHO and FHT accounts and ensure that both organizations are in good financial standing at all times.
- Prepare monthly financial reports; meet with Executive Director on a monthly basis to review expenses, ensure that yearly budget is accurate.
- Organize and facilitate yearly audits for FHO and FHT
ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCE:
- Completion of a college, university, or certificate program in finance/accounting
- A minimum of 5 years of related experience
- Knowledge in the following areas: administering accounts payable and receivable, processing, verifying, and recording financial documents and forms, administering payrolls, using financial accounting software, and generating financial reports.
- Ability to demonstrate initiative and work independently.
- Ability to maintain confidentiality and impartiality.
- High degree of accuracy and attention to detail