Monday, May 1, 2023
Ottawa Valley Family Health Team seeks part-time bookkeeper

Position Title:  Bookkeeper ORGANIZATION: Almonte Family Health Organization/Ottawa...

Ottawa Valley Family Health Team seeks part-time bookkeeper

Position Title:  Bookkeeper
ORGANIZATION: Almonte Family Health Organization/Ottawa Valley Family Health Team
Job Status: Part-time (7 hours/week)
Job Reports to:  Director of Operations
Date Created:  April 2023

JOB SUMMARY:

Under the administrative direction of the Director of Operations, the primary role of the Bookkeeper is to provide general financial support for the clinic’s physicians and administration.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Financial Record-Keeping:

  • Keep record of all revenues and expenditures for Family Health Organization, (FHO) and the Family Health Team, (FHT) using an accepted financial tracking system.
  • Administer both FHT and FHO payroll.
  • Maintain a clear and logical filing system for all financial transactions and back-ups, including invoices, packing slips, correspondence, etc.
  • Prepare and send cheques to suppliers and service providers for all expenses incurred and track all automatic withdrawals from FHO and FHT accounts.
  • Reconcile overhead and other clinic costs with physicians.
  • Review monthly banking statements for FHO and FHT accounts and ensure that both organizations are in good financial standing at all times.
  • Prepare monthly financial reports; meet with Executive Director on a monthly basis to review expenses, ensure that yearly budget is accurate.
  • Organize and facilitate yearly audits for FHO and FHT

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Completion of a college, university, or certificate program in finance/accounting
  • A minimum of 5 years of related experience
  • Knowledge in the following areas: administering accounts payable and receivable, processing, verifying, and recording financial documents and forms, administering payrolls, using financial accounting software, and generating financial reports.
  • Ability to demonstrate initiative and work independently.
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality and impartiality.
  • High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

