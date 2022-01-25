Thanks to the recent Millstone article, Volunteers Needed to Help Afghan Refugee Family, there has been an outpouring of support from our generous community of Mississippi Mills.

People from all walks of life, and of all ages from 10 to 85, have stepped up to offer help with the effort to bring an Afghan refugee mother and her three children to Almonte where they will have a new start in life.

The organizers of this refugee sponsorship effort wish to thank all the volunteers for their contributions of time, dedication, financial resources, and, most of all kindness, toward this refugee family fleeing violence in Afghanistan.

Our team is now well organized with volunteers looking after housing, clothing, food, teaching English, driving, etc. for this Afghan family. The tremendous support that we have received from the community has been truly heartwarming.

We hope that the level of support continues to embrace our future efforts to sponsor a second Afghan family to settle in the area, away from the violence and insecurity in their homeland.

For more information, please contact Sandy O’Hara at 613-256-3586, sandy_ohara@hotmail.com