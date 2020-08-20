The North Lanark Historical Society is happy to announce that we are ready to host our 2020 Annual General Meeting, featuring special guest speaker Elaine Farley! This is an outdoor event, where physical distancing and all local health regulations will be respected. On 13 September at 2 PM, join us on the lawn at the North Lanark Regional Museum, as Elaine presents, ‘Witch or Wise Woman: The Story of Mother Barnes.’ Mother Barnes, otherwise known as the witch of Plum Hollow, is an often-misunderstood figure in Canadian history. She claimed to have some mystic abilities, charging 25¢ to tell fortunes. Her fame spread far and wide, attracting farmers, doctors, lawyers, and politicians to her home. This event is open to all, and we hope to see you there!

The North Lanark Historical Society believes history, heritage, culture, and quality of life are fundamental to building a sustainable, prosperous, and diversified community in Mississippi Mills, and we strive to be an exemplary institution in our community and at large. The Board of Directors provides strategic leadership and governance, overseeing the operational and financial performance of the North Lanark Historical Society and Regional Museum. We are looking for individuals whose skills, passion, and experience align with our mission, vision, and mandate! Individual membership costs just $15 for the year, so become a member now, and vote at our upcoming AGM.

Are you interested in joining our Board? We are looking for nominees for Museum Manager, Treasurer, and Vice President. For more information about our organization, call 613-257-8503 or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com!