Outdoor Summer Theatre Camp at the Mill of Kintail

Almonte Summer Theatre Camp and Play Where You Live are pleased to present Theatre Summer Camp at the Mill of Kintail this summer.

MACBETH IN 5 DAYS

July 8th – 12th for ages 11-14

For campers who are interested in learning and performing selected abridged Shakespearan scenes in an outdoor setting. Campers will work as a team to develop outdoor staging that illuminates the relationship between Macbeth and the landscape.

No previous experience with Shakespeare required, but campers should be eager to memorize and perform and be excited to look at a story filled with visits from the supernatural, murder, and revenge! The final Friday ends in an outdoor performance outcome for parents and family.

ABOUT US

Now in their 4th year, Almonte Summer Theatre Camp and Play Where You Live offer young people an opportunity to hone their creative skills by being a part of a theatre MAKING process. Our approach allows the campers to work collaboratively to build and develop their creative ideas. The final performance is ensemble based, and acknowledges different modes of contribution where campers can point at their own ideas on stage, even if those ideas might be performed by their peers.

Collaboration, teamwork, self-confidence, listening and empathy are the central skills that campers learn, alongside voice, movement, storytelling, design and character-creation.

Instructors Emily Pearlman and Lindsey Lambden have been working collaboratively since 2019. Lindsey’s focus on movement and the actor’s presence is informed by her yoga teaching practice and theatre training. Emily’s focus on direction and storymaking is informed by her work as a professional director and playwright.

REGISTER HERE

https://www.playwhereyoulive. ca/young-theatre-makers