Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Outdoor work available, now to October

We’re looking for some folks to help out for the rest of our field research season. We are in need of people to maintain our research plots (weeding and trimming), help with some agronomic assessments, i.e. plant health measurements and harvest yields etc. This is outdoor work, and we give onsite training and offer competitive pay. This can be part-time with flexible work schedules. This will be primarily at our Almonte research farm but may entail some travel to some of the other research farms (we transport).

Wanted as soon as possible, until the beginning of October.

If interested please call James at 613 286 2644 or email at couplandj@hotmail.com.

