Paddy Doyle — obituary

Patrick (Paddy) Thomas Doyle

Apr 3, 1949 – Aug 23, 2023

Son of Group Captain Michael Doyle and Jean Pinckney. Paddy is survived by his loyal companion Julie, his beloved sons Michael (Shannon), Jonathan (Karen), Christian (Irina), their mother Sandy, his advocate sister Melinda (Bruce), Mickey ((late)Nancy), Carol (Gary) and Jane. His beloved nieces Kristina and Siobhan (Violet and Daisy). Poppa Paddy’s pride and Joy, the grandchildren, Anna, Evelyn, Benjamin, Sebastian, Charlie, and Soren.

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of the Great Paddy Doyle.

Paddy battled heart failure since 2016 and cancer since 2020, with determination and without complaint.

Paddy joined the aviation community in 1969 working for Bradley Air Services / First Air, flying float planes in Quebec (mentored by Ronnie Bowes – Senior pilot engineer). Paddy was responsible for flying hunters to Newfoundland from various parts of the globe. This gave him time to relish his passion for fishing.

1971 was his first experience with the Arctic, which captured his heart forever. He belonged to the aviation community at the end of a pioneering era, with off strip landing expertise which opened traveling in the North for tourists, resource companies and scientists.

Paddy loved his flying career and accumulated over 12,000 hours of flying time, flying anything from Super Cubs to 727’s. He worked towards becoming Chief Pilot and ended his career as Senior Director of Flight Operations for First Air.

Special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Laskey for years of medical guidance and above and beyond care.

In lieu of Flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society (Prostate/Lung cancer).

Celebration of Life details:

Where: Mississippi Golf Course, 341 Wilson St, Almonte, ON K0A 1A0 (Appleton)

When: Saturday, September 2nd, 2023

Time: 2:00pm – 6:00pm

High Flight Poem

Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth,

And danced the skies on laughter-silver wings;

Sunward I’ve Climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth

Or sun-split clouds, – and done a hundred things,

You have not dreamed of – wheeled and sored and swung

High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there,

I’ve chased the shouting wind along, and flung