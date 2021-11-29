Human sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of women are a worldwide phenomenon. This problem exists in our community, targetting young people you may know. There are solutions to this problem which have worked elsewhere, and we want to take action here.

Stir it Up Collective is an incorporated not-for-profit organization based in Eastern Ontario. We are coming together to offer support via opportunities for employment and healing workshops for women recovering from sex trafficking. To support this work, we have created partnerships with local agencies and businesses.

In September, we organized a successful Paint Night with local artist, Faye Lavergne, in Carleton Place, raising awareness and much-needed cash for Stir It Up. Encouraged by the response, we are doing it again on Sunday, December 5 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. For a registration fee of $60, you will receive your canvas, painting supplies, instructions from Faye and snacks. Bags of Stir It Up coffee, a blend created in partnership with Equator Coffee Roasters, will be available for purchase.

Join us for a rewarding experience while connecting with others who support the work of Stir It Up Collective. To register, for more information about our work, or to make a donation, go to www.stiritupcollective.ca