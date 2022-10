Gord Pike, owner of Heritage Court and Heritage Mall, is looking for a part-time person to clean the mall, and to do minor repairs. Snow shovelling in the winter is required around the entrances to the malls.

A supply room and maintenance room are located on the premises. A TASKI floor machine is available for the common area. The time commitment would be less than 20 hours per month. Please forward your application to “gord.pike22@gmail.com” or call (613) 720-0456 cell.